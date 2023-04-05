Multiple people were killed and injured after a tornado tore through southeastern Missouri, and authorities on Wednesday warned of more twisters.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol sent troopers to Bollinger County "where there is extensive damage due to a suspected tornado in the Glenallen area," the agency said in a statement.

Authorities have not released an official death toll, only saying in a tweet that "injuries and fatalities are confirmed."

"There continue to be tornado warnings in areas of Missouri," according to the agency. "Have multiple ways to get alerts and seek safe shelter when alerted."

In a tweet, the state highway patrol urged people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.