Multiple officers injured after device unexpectedly detonates during FBI explosives training

A device "unexpectedly detonated" on Thursday during the FBI Philadelphia field office's explosives training, leaving multiple law enforcement officers injured, officials said.

The agency was holding the training at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville at the time of the incident, according to a statement posted on its Twitter page.

Bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI Philadelphia field office were wounded. All were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The number of technicians injured and their conditions were not clear Thursday afternoon.

Two officers were flown to a hospital following a prison training mishap involving law enforcement in Montgomery County, Pa., on Sept 15, 2022. WCAU

NBC Philadelphia reported two officers were flown to hospitals and others were transported by ambulance.

The news station's helicopter showed a white sedan that appeared badly burned on a grassy field.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the detonation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.