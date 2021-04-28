Multiple people dead after small plane crash in Florida

Multiple people are dead after a small plane crashed in northern Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Fire Rescue responded to the crash in Middleburg, about 30 miles outside of Jacksonville.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there were multiple fatalities. The crash site is in a wooded area, according to the agency.

The Federal Aviation Administration sent a statement to First Coast News, the NBC affiliate in Jacksonville.

"A single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after departure in a wooded area near Spencer's Airpark in Middleburg, Fla., around 9 a.m. local time today," the FAA told the news station. "Three people were aboard."

The agency referred questions about the identities of the passengers to local authorities.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation, the FAA said.

