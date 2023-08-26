IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Aug. 26, 2023, 8:53 PM UTC
Multiple people dead following incident at Jacksonville Dollar General, mayor says

The incident occurred Saturday at a store on Kings Road and Canal Street
Police work at the scene of a shooting in Jacksonville
Police work at the scene of a shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.NBC News
By Minyvonne Burke and Cristian Santana

Multiple people are dead following an incident Saturday at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, the city's mayor said.

The incident occurred at a store on Kings Road and Canal Street. Additional details were not immediately available.

Melissa Ross, a spokesperson for Mayor Donna Deegan's office, confirmed there are "multiple fatalities" and said more information would be given at an upcoming news conference.

NBC affiliate First Coast News of Jacksonville said there is a heavy law enforcement presence, including SWAT and a helicopter, in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Minyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Cristian Santana