Multiple people dead following incident at Jacksonville Dollar General, mayor says

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Multiple people are dead following an incident Saturday at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, the city's mayor said.

The incident occurred at a store on Kings Road and Canal Street. Additional details were not immediately available.

Melissa Ross, a spokesperson for Mayor Donna Deegan's office, confirmed there are "multiple fatalities" and said more information would be given at an upcoming news conference.

NBC affiliate First Coast News of Jacksonville said there is a heavy law enforcement presence, including SWAT and a helicopter, in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.