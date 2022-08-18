IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Multiple people dead after two planes crash above California airport

The planes collided as they tried to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport.
Two planes attempting to land collided mid-air near Watsonville Municipal Airport on Aug. 18, 2022 in Santa Cruz County, Calif. City of Watsonville / via Twitter
By Tim Stelloh and Joe Studley

"Multiple" people were killed after two planes collided over an airport on California’s central coast, authorities said Thursday.

The number of fatalities wasn’t immediately clear, said Michelle Pulido, a spokeswoman for the city of Watsonville.

Pulido said the planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport just before 3 p.m. while trying to land.

The Federal Aviation Administration described the planes in a statement as twin-engine Cessna 340 with two people on board and a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person.

An image posted by the city showed what appeared to be the wreckage of one of the planes.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash. The city said an investigation was underway.

Watsonville is roughly two hours south of San Francisco on the Monterey Bay.

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Joe Studley

Joe Studley is an assignment editor for NBC News.