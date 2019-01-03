Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

At least six people were killed and eight others injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County Florida, near Gainesville, where 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled Thursday afternoon.

The Alachua County Fire Rescue said several cars, including at least one semi-trailer, caught on fire on I-95 southbound due to a crash in which 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled.

All lanes of the roadway, northbound and southbound, were shut down as of 5 p.m. ET

Alachua County Fire Rescue said eight patients were transported from the scene, many with critical injuries.