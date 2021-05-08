Multiple people injured in Florida mall shooting

As many as five people were injured Saturday when gunfire broke out at the Aventura Mall near Miami, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement that five victims were taken to a hospital.

"One of those patients was a trauma alert and was transported to a local trauma center," the department said.

Police in Aventura, Florida, said three of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The department indicated on Twitter that several people were detained for questioning.

At a news conference, police said they believe a dispute inside the mall prompted the violence.