Multiple people injured in Florida mall shooting

As many as five people were injured Saturday when gunfire broke out at the Aventura Mall near Miami, authorities said.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement that five victims were taken to a hospital.
"One of those patients was a trauma alert and was transported to a local trauma center," the department said.
Police in Aventura, Florida, said three of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The department indicated on Twitter that several people were detained for questioning.
At a news conference, police said they believe a dispute inside the mall prompted the violence.