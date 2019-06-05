Breaking News Emails
By Doha Madani and Andrew Blankstein
At least two firefighters have been injured after an explosion at a firework storage facility south of Roswell, New Mexico, on Wednesday.
The firefighters were working in or around the storage area when an explosion occurred around 12:15 p.m local time, according to the City of Rosewell's Facebook page. They have been transported to a local hospital but the extent of the injuries are yet unknown.
The warehouse was used to store fireworks used in large public shows.
Authorities have not said what caused the explosion.
New Mexico State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are taking lead roles in the investigation.