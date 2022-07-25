Two killed, five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a Los Angeles park were cars were on display Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The attack happened at Peck Park in the community of San Pedro and may have involved more than one shooter, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz said at an early evening press conference.

"Some weapons were found," she said.

Four people were hospitalized in critical condition, Commander Jay Mastick, commander of the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Area, said earlier.

The injured ranged in age from 23 to 54, Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department said at the news conference.

Muniz said an impromptu car show at the park was the "draw" for as many as 500 who gathered there before gunfire rang out. Victims were initially said to be at the park's baseball diamond, she said.

Police and fire officials said the attack was reported about 3:50 p.m.

No suspect or suspects have been identified or detained, but police were looking for a white Mercedes-Benz that may have been involved in the attack, Mastick said before the news conference.

Officer Luis Garcia said the large number of officers ordered to the incident inspired the LAPD to declare a citywide tactical alert, which allows officers to remain on-duty past their shifts and permits them to receive overtime pay.

The Los Angeles Fire Department broke down the seven total injury cases as four males and three females, ages not yet known.