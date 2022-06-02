Multiple people injured in shooting at Wisconsin cemetery during funeral

Multiple people were shot during a funeral in southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, police said, as loved ones were paying their final respects to a 37-year-old man.

The Racine Police Department told residents to stay away from Graceland Cemetery due to "multiple shots fired" there at 2:26 p.m. CDT.

"There are victims but unknown how many at this time," according to a police statement. "The scene is still active and being investigated."

A suspect shot and injured five people during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon. WTMJ

Police at Graceland Cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon. WTMJ

The gunfire erupted as mourners at Graceland were saying goodbye to Da’Shontay Lucas King Sr., according to a representative of Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory.

Police had indicated five people were wounded, the funeral home said, but the extent of the wounds and identities of those wounded were not immediately known.

Images from the cemetery showed crime scene tape and law enforcement officials around a white casket that had yet to be lowered into the grave.

The cemetery in Racine is about 30 miles south of downtown Milwaukee and less than four miles west of Lake Michigan.

The incident follows deadly mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and New Orleans. A wave of gun violence also hit several U.S cities over the Memorial Day weekend, leaving at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5 p.m. ET Friday to 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to a preliminary count by The Gun Violence Archive.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.