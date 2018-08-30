At least seven killed in bus-semi crash on New Mexico interstate

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

At least seven people were killed and dozens more were injured when a semi-trailer and a Greyhound bus carrying 49 people crashed on a New Mexico interstate, authorities said Thursday night.

New Mexico State Police said the semi-trailer blew out a tire, crossed the median into oncoming traffic and collided with the bus on Interstate 40 near Thoreau, about 100 miles west-northwest of Albuquerque. The agency said seven people were confirmed dead at the scene; the driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, it said.

Gallup Indian Medical Center told NBC News that it was treating about 37 patients, four to six of whom were transported to a trauma center. University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque said it had admitted eight patients, with three more expected.

Greyhound had initially said 47 passengers were aboard the bus, which was traveling from Albuquerque to Phoenix. No cause had yet been determined, the company said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to investigate.