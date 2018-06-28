Breaking News Emails
Several people were shot dead Thursday afternoon at the Capital Gazette, a newspaper in the Maryland capital, Annapolis, officials said.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steven Schuh confirmed the fatalities at a press conference.
Three senior law enforcement officials who were briefed on the shooting said the gunman, a white man, was in custody. They said it is believed that he used a shotgun.
Phil Davis, a Gazette crime reporter who was in the building, recounted the shooting on Twitter.
"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees," Davis said. "Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."
"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said in another tweet.
Breaking News Emails
Police said on Twitter said that the building had been evacuated and that officers were continuing to search it.
The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, said police had also been sent to its headquarters as a precaution.
Aerial video showed people leaving the building with their hands up and a heavy police presence.
President Donald Trump has been briefed about the shooting, the White House said. The New York Police Department is sending officers to major news organizations in New York as a precaution, according to a senior police official.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter that he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”
Noah Turner, an Annapolis resident, said he was nearby when the shooting occurred and saw two police SWAT vehicles and around 10 police cars heading to the scene. "It's crazy," Turner said.
"I've never seen so many police cars in my life," he said. "You would not ever think it would happen here."
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.