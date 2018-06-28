Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Several people were shot dead Thursday afternoon at the Capital Gazette, a newspaper in the Maryland capital, Annapolis, officials said.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steven Schuh confirmed the fatalities at a press conference.

Three senior law enforcement officials who were briefed on the shooting said the gunman, a white man, was in custody. They said it is believed that he used a shotgun.

Phil Davis, a Gazette crime reporter who was in the building, recounted the shooting on Twitter.

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees," Davis said. "Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said in another tweet.