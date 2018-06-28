Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Five people were killed Thursday afternoon after a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper in the Maryland capital, Annapolis, police officials said. A suspect is in custody and has been identified.

William Krampf, the acting police chief of Anne Arundel County, said several other people were "gravely injured."

"The investigation has just started," he said at a news conference. "We’re going to be quite a while in determining what occurred, why it occurred, how it occurred."

Maryland police officers block the intersection at the entrance to a building housing the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, where five people were fatally shot on Thursday. Jose Luis Magana / AP

Senior law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told NBC News that the suspect, a white man wearing a black T-shirt and olive-green pants, had been identified through the use of facial recognition software. The sources said earlier that he had somehow obscured his fingerprints, making identification difficult.

A senior official said the suspect is 39 years old. Local authorities were preparing to execute a search warrant for the suspect's home. The suspect's name has not been released, but sources told NBC News that he is from Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Ryan Frashure said the weapon he used was a "long gun," but he did not elaborate.

Phil Davis, a Gazette crime reporter who was in the office, recounted the shooting on Twitter.

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees," Davis said. "Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said in another tweet.

Anthony Messenger, who is believed to be an intern at the Gazette, said on Twitter: “Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us.” The newspaper's office is at 888 Bestgate Road.