"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis added in another tweet.

In a later interview with the Baltimore Sun, Davis said it "was like a war zone" inside the newspaper’s offices. At one point he and others were hiding under their desks when the gunman stopped firing.

"I don't know why. I don’t know why he stopped,” Davis said.

After the shooting, Capital Gazette reporter Chase Cook — who said he was not in the newsroom at the time — tweeted updates from the scene before stating: "I can tell you this. We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow."

Later, the Capital Gazette's own Twitter account tweeted an image of Friday's front page.

Victims remembered

Overnight, the Capital Gazette's parent newspaper The Baltimore Sun published obituaries for each of the victims.

Rob Hiaasen was assistant editor of the Capital Gazette and a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 59-year-old celebrated his 33rd wedding anniversary last week. He was married to journalist-turned-English-teacher Maria Hiaasen, who turned 58 on Thursday, according to The Sun.

“He was a tall man, 6-foot-5, but he was a giant not just in stature but in character,” his wife told the newspaper. “He was just the best husband.”

In an emailed statement, Maria Hiaasen said: "He did a little birthday dance for me this morning before work (Today is my birthday), and he loved being a dad, an editor who helped shape young talent, and a creative writer and humorist."

Wendi Winters, 65, was a community news reporter and a columnist for the paper’s Home of the Week, Teen of the Week and Around Broadneck features, according to the Sun. Her daughter, Winters Geimer, told The Sun that her mother was “a wonderful woman and a fantastic reporter.”

She moved to Maryland 20 years ago and described herself as “a proud Navy mom,” the paper said. She was also a church youth adviser, a Red Cross volunteer and Girl Scout leader.

Sportswriter John McNamara, 56, had a number of roles over nearly 24 years, according to The Sun.

Tomorrow this Capital page will return to its steady purpose of offering readers informed opinion about the world around them. But today, we are speechless. pic.twitter.com/5HzKN2IW7Q — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) 29 June 2018

“Mac,” as his colleagues called him, “was a loyal friend with an infectious laugh, and he was a willing mentor for young journalists,” said Jeff Barker, a Baltimore Sun reporter. “In other words, he never allowed his professional distance to detract from just being a thoroughly decent person.”

Gerald Fischman, 61, wrote the Capital Gazette's editorials and handled other editing duties. “For more than 25 years, Fischman was the conscience and voice of the Annapolis news organization, writing scathing, insightful and always exacting editorials about the community,” The Baltimore Sun wrote.

“He had ability that, I thought, deserved a higher calling than The Capital,” longtime editor and publisher Tom Marquardt told The Sun.

Rebecca Smith was a 34-year-old sales assistant who lived in eastern Baltimore with her fiancé, The Sun reported. “She was a very thoughtful person,” her boss, Capital Gazette advertising director Marty Padden, said. “She was kind and considerate, and willing to help when needed. She seemed to really enjoy to be working in the media business.”

“She was a very kind person,” Padden said.

'Absolutely devastated'

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences after the shooting.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene," the president said on Twitter.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter that he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis."

"It's a tragic situation, but there was some very brave people that came in and kept it from being worse," Hogan said at a news conference, referring to the police response.

Tronc Inc., the company that owns The Baltimore Sun, said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened today by the attack in our Capital-Gazette newsroom."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Chairman and CEO Justin Dearborn said. "We are focused now on providing our employees and their families with support during this tragic time. We commend the police and first responders for their quick response."