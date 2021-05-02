May 2, 2021, 2:11 AM UTC / Updated May 2, 2021, 2:22 AM UTC

Multiple people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at a casino hotel near Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night, a tribal official said.

Melinda J. Danforth, director of intergovernmental affairs for Oneida Nation, which runs the casino, said as many as seven or eight people may have been hit.

The gunfire broke out in a dining room at the Radisson Inn connected to the Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, just outside Green Bay, she said.

#BREAKING: Police are responding to the Oneida Casino on Airport Drive for an "active situation."



This is a developing story. https://t.co/KN0FShPJ6D — NBC26 News (@NBC26) May 2, 2021

A suspect was in custody, she said.

Police were still clearing rooms just to be safe, Danforth said.

"Crowd control is an issue for us because people are trying to see what’s happening," she said.

The casino tweeted earlier that it was contending with "an active shooter situation" and that several law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

** report of multiple victims

UPDATE: one suspect in custody

(video credit: John Melotte, others) pic.twitter.com/YVhq9NccGv — gbcrimereports (@GBCrimeReports) May 2, 2021

Local police and fire officials declined to provide information.

The casino tweeted that all its facilities were closed until further notice.