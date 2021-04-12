Multiple people shot, including police officer, at high school in Knoxville, Tennessee

Multiple people were shot, including a police officer, at a high school in Tennessee on Monday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, the city’s police department said.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was killed in the incident.

The department first reported the shooting around 4 p.m. local time and shortly after said a reunification site had been established at a nearby baseball field.

Knoxville County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said the school had been secured and students who weren’t involved in the shooting were released to their families. Thomas called the incident “tragic” and said additional details would be released soon.

Other details about the shooting weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.