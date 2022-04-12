Multiple shot in NYC subway station; several undetonated devices found, officials say

Multiple people were shot in the New York City subway station during rush hour on Tuesday, and "several undetonated devices" were found, officials said.

A man, possibly wearing clothes that resembled MTA clothing, was spotted throwing a device in the Brooklyn subway staton before opening fire, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

Some of the wounded passengers made their escape by jumping on a train, the sources said.

Commuters were urged to steer clear of 36th Street and Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood "due to an investigation" and "emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area," the NYPD said in a statement.

That corner is the site of a busy station that runs the D, N and R trains.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.