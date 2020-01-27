BREAKING: Supreme Court allows Trump plan to deny green cards to those who might need gov't aid

Multiple people shot outside Connecticut courthouse

The shooting occurred at 12:15 p.m. outside Bridgeport Superior Court on Golden Hill Street, according to a spokeswoman for the Bridgeport mayor's office.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Janelle Griffith

At least four people were wounded in a shooting outside a courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police have responded to reports of a shooting at the courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn. on Jan. 27, 2020.NBC Connecticut

The shooting occurred at 12:15 p.m. outside Bridgeport Superior Court on Golden Hill Street, according to Rowena White, a spokeswoman for the Bridgeport mayor's office. Three people were in custody.

Four people were struck, officials said. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Connecticut State police said it was assisting with the investigation.

"While this is an active scene, BPD reports there is no immediate threat at this time," White said.

Image: Janelle GriffithJanelle Griffith

Janelle Griffith is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 