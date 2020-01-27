Multiple people shot outside Connecticut courthouse

By Janelle Griffith
At least four people were wounded in a shooting outside a courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Monday afternoon, police said.
The shooting occurred at 12:15 p.m. outside Bridgeport Superior Court on Golden Hill Street, according to Rowena White, a spokeswoman for the Bridgeport mayor's office. Three people were in custody.
Four people were struck, officials said. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Connecticut State police said it was assisting with the investigation.
"While this is an active scene, BPD reports there is no immediate threat at this time," White said.