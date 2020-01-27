4 wounded in shooting outside Connecticut courthouse, police say

Four people were wounded in what police think was a targeted shooting outside a courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Monday afternoon, police said.
The shooting occurred at 12:15 p.m. outside Bridgeport Superior Court on Golden Hill Street, Rowena White, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office, said in a statement. The courthouse was locked down following reports of gunshots. It has since closed.
Police said they think the shooting may be related to a homicide that occurred in the city Sunday night.
On Monday, four people inside a vehicle were struck by someone in another vehicle, officials said.
Three of the victims exited the vehicle and sought cover in the courthouse, police said. The fourth, who was in the driver's seat, was found outside near the car, police said.
Two of the victims sustained serious injuries and were in surgery Monday afternoon, police told reporters at a news conference. Two others sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. All four are expected to survive.
Mayor Joe Ganim said three people were in custody.
Connecticut State Police said they was assisting with the investigation.