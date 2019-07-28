Breaking News Emails
Multiple people were struck by gunfire Saturday night in the New York borough of Brooklyn, police said.
NBC New York reported that as many as 11 people were hit in the 11 p.m. shooting in the Brownsville neighborhood. The New York Police Department said it could not confirm the number.
"We're still tallying up all the victims, unfortunately," said a police spokesman who refused to provide his name.
He said it wasn't clear if a single shooter was responsible for the violence.
"There are a lot of moving parts," he said, "and this is an active situation."
NBC New York reported that it appeared the attack took place during an annual community event called Oldtimers Day.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, "We had a terrible shooting in Brownsville tonight that shattered a peaceful neighborhood event.
"Our hearts go out to the victims," he continued. "We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets."
The NYPD spokesman said multiple victims had been sent to hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.