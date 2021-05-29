Multiple people were rescued from a stopped roller coaster at the Six Flags Fiesta Texas amusement park in San Antonio on Saturday, authorities said.

The Poltergeist coaster stopped in the middle of a ride about 11:54 a.m. CT, park spokesman Jeff Filicko said.

"Twenty guests are secured in an upright position with water available," he said.

Filicko later said all riders had been safely escorted from the ride.

"The safety of our guests is our highest priority," he said, "and the ride will remain closed while we complete a full inspection."

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said no injuries were reported.