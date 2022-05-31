Multiple shot, 2 officers hurt after gunfire erupts in downtown Charleston, S.C.

Multiple people were shot and at least two law enforcement officials were hurt Monday night after gunfire erupted in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of America and South streets around 11:40 pm. Monday on a report of gunshots, Charleston police said in a news release.

Several people were hit in the Memorial Day shooting and are being treated at hospitals, according to the release. The extent of their injuries was unknown early Tuesday.

One Charleston police officer suffered minor injuries in the shooting and was in the process of being released from the hospital, police said. A Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy was assaulted at the scene while responding to the chaos, according to the release.

Two people were arrested stemming from that assault, police said. Their names and the charges against them have not been released.

It’s not clear how many people were hurt and how many were taken to hospitals.

Officials said South Street from Nassau Street to Drake Street and America Street from Reid Street to Mary Street in the area will remain closed to process the shooting scene.

The shooting occurred during a violent Memorial Day weekend. A preliminary count found that gun violence left at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Gun Violence Archive said.