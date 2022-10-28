6 people shot outside Pittsburgh church during funeral, officials say

PITTSBURGH — Six people were shot Friday afternoon outside of a church where a funeral service was being held, officials said.

Around 12:04 p.m. a ShotSpotter alert came in for about five shots fired outside of Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road. Immediately after, there was another alert for 15 gunshots, Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said at a news conference.

Four of the victims self-transported to a local hospital. They are in stable condition.

One person in critical condition was taken by ambulance, Ford said. The sixth victim initially left the scene but was later hospitalized in stable condition.

Ford declined to give their names or ages.

A spokesperson with Destiny of Faith Church confirmed the shooting had happened outside the building while a funeral was being held there. The spokesperson had no other details to share.

Police said the service was for John James Hornezes Jr., who was killed in another shooting earlier this month.

The scene outside a church where officers said "multiple shots" were fired in Pittsburgh on Friday. NBC News

A motive remains unclear, although Ford told reporters that there appears to be "a dispute going on."

He said there was "most likely" more than one shooter. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.