Multiple victims reported, person detained in California church shooting

Multiple people were shot Sunday in a church in Orange County, California, and a person was in custody, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department reported the shooting on its Twitter account at 2 p.m. It said the shooting was reported at a church in the city of Laguna Woods, a retirement community in the south portion of the county.

The Orange County Fire Authority didn't immediately respond to a request for information.

On Twitter the agency said it was "treating and transporting multiple patients."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said agents based in Los Angeles were responding to Laguna Woods to assist sheriff's investigators.

There are multiple churches in the general area.

Laguna Woods and Laguna Woods Village are relatively exclusive communities for people 55 and older and their companions or loved ones. Large parts of it, including the village, are gated.

The city is composed of single-family homes, town houses and apartment-style residences. It opened as Leisure World in 1964. It became the county's 32nd city in 1999.

The sheriff's department urged patience as its deputies worked at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.