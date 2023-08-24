Create your free profile or log in to save this article

“Multiple victims” are believed to have been shot Wednesday night at a longtime biker bar in Southern California, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The department tweeted around 8:20 p.m. that the incident happened at Cook’s Corner Bar in Trabuco Canyon, which is in Orange County, and there are "believed to be multiple victims from gunshot."

Aerial video from the scene showed a large presence of police and fire department vehicles.

Multiple law enforcement entities respond to reports of a shooting at a bar in Trabuco Canyon on Wednesday. NBC Los Angeles

The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cook’s Corner advertises itself as one of the most famous biker bars in Southern California.

Trabuco Canyon is a community of around 1,000 in the foothills in Orange County, about 12 miles east of Irvine.

Cook’s Corner was a roadside hamburger restaurant that opened in 1931, and it later became a bar and was discovered by bikers in the 1970s, the Los Angles Times reported in a history of the establishment published in 2005.