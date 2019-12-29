Multiple people were stabbed Saturday night at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, according to the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council.
The council tweeted that just before 10 p.m., someone stabbed five people at the home in Monsey, about 35 miles north of New York City.
The injured were taken to hospitals, the council said.
"The perp's face was partially covered with a scarf," the council tweeted.
Letitia James, the attorney general of the state of New York, tweeted late Saturday that she was "deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight."
"There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation," she said. "I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night."
The New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted that it was keeping an eye on the situation.
The violence comes after at least eight attacks this month on Jews in New York City.