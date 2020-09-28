Multiple wildfires in California prompt fresh evacuations

Multiple blazes were burning out of control in California early Monday, prompting fresh evacuation orders for a state already battered by wildfires in recent months.

In Napa County, the Glass Fire rapidly scorched at least 2,500 acres and is zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire. It started early Sunday and by evening, had roared through vineyards and buildings; at least 2,000 structures are currently threatened by it, according to NBC Bay Area.

Meanwhile, two other fires were burning in the North Bay, the station reported: The Shady Fire started west of St. Helena and was burning into the Oakmont area of Santa Rosa, while the Boysen Fire was burning northeast of Santa Rosa. Those, too, forced evacuations, and are believed to be spot fires of the Glass Fire.

Eddy Whitmore evacuates from his Santa Rosa, Calif., home as the Shady Fire approaches on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Noah Berger / AP

They are the latest in a string of blazes. Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 8,100 wildfires that have burned more than 3.7 million acres in California, Cal Fire said Sunday, adding that since August 15, there have been 26 fatalities and more than 7,000 structures destroyed.

Among those destroyed by the Glass Fire Sunday was the Château Boswell Winery in St. Helena, a family-owned winery founded in 1979.

"Our incredibly talented team is safe, but shares our heartbreak," Jacquelynn Prevost, ambassador at large of Château Boswell, told NBC News in a statement.

St. Helena hospital was evacuated out of an abundance of caution on Sunday, while the entire town of Paradise was put under an evacuation warning, meaning residents should prepare to evacuate.

It was not immediately clear how many people were under evacuation orders early Monday statewide.