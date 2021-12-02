Murder charges filed against former Ohio deputy in death of Casey Goodson Jr.

A former Ohio sheriff’s deputy was indicted on murder charges Thursday in the death of a Black man shot in the back multiple times last year while he was at the doorstep of his grandmother’s home.

Michael “Jason” Meade, who was a 17-year veteran with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide, according to county court records.

Meade, authorities said, fatally shot Casey Goodson, Jr., 23, on Dec. 4.

The Franklin County coroner said in March that Goodson had been shot five times in the back.

Casey Goodson Jr. Courtesy Walton + Brown Law

The case garnered national attention because of glaring unanswered questions. Police said there are no videos that captured the shooting or what preceded it. It also drew outrage from activists and Black community leaders because of other deadly shootings of Black men within the past five years in Columbus.

Meade, who is white and was working with a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force, “reported witnessing a man with a gun,” Columbus police said. The shooting followed a “verbal exchange” between Meade and Goodson, police said.

“The deputy was investigating the situation and there are reports of a verbal exchange. The deputy fired at Mr. Casey Goodson, resulting in his death,” according to a sheriff’s statement. A gun was recovered from Mr. Goodson. Mr. Goodson was not the person being sought by the U.S. Marshals task force, officials said.

Goodson's family's attorney, Sean Walton, said in a statement following the shooting that Goodson was licensed to carry a concealed gun “and Ohio does not prohibit the open carrying of firearms.”

Federal prosecutors announced last year that were reviewing Goodson’s death to determine whether any federal civil rights laws were violated. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbus, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, the FBI in Cincinnati and Columbus police, were conducting the probe. Federal officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Meade’s attorney, Mark C. Collins, said Thursday he turned his client in to authorities Thursday morning. Meade was jailed in the county facility. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, and not guilty pleas will be entered on his behalf, Collins said.

“We are going to litigate this case in a matter to ensure that all stones are turned over and our client gets the due process he’s due under the constitution.”

Collins said Meade, 50, conducted himself lawfully based on his training.

“We believe that his actions, based on the totality of the situation, … based on his training and directives, that he acted in accordance with that and it was proper use of force,” the attorney said.

The case is being handled by a special prosecutor, Collins and authorities said Thursday.

NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus reported Meade was granted disability retirement and left the sheriff’s office in June.

He served with the Marines in Iraq, WCMH reported.

According to his personnel file, he had been a member of the SWAT unit since 2014, and he was one of several deputies who shot at an armed murder suspect in Pike County in 2018, killing the person. A grand jury cleared the deputies of wrongdoing in that case. Meade was also once reprimanded for using his Taser and failing to notify a supervisor, according to the WCMH report.

Goodson, a former truck driver who had recently turned to retail work, was returning to his grandmother’s home, where he lived, from a dentist’s appointment when he was shot in the doorway after a verbal exchange, Walton has said.

Goodson was entering the home in Columbus when he was killed in front of his grandmother and two toddlers, Walton said.