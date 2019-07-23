Breaking News Emails
A wildfire in northern Arizona has charred 1,800 acres, as hundreds of firefighters vowed Tuesday to save homes and utility lines that could be in the blaze's path.
The so-called Museum Fire, just north of Flagstaff in the Coconino National Forest, hasn't been dented yet, despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters from multiple local, state and federal agencies.
"We have close to 600 personnel on the fire right now as we speak, we have zero containment as this point," the incident commander, Rich Nieto, told reporters on Tuesday morning. "I expect as we go further with this that'll go up. For right now that's what we're looking at."
Residents of 5,000 nearby homes remained under "pre-evacuation" orders as firefighters dig in for a suppression effort that'll likely take days.
Operations chief Todd Abel said firefighters are still scouting the area’s intricate trail system to find the best places to deploy assets and save “values at risk.”
“That includes homes, residence, infrastructure which is power lines, pipelines, any of that stuff out there and then obviously the watershed that’s also a huge part of those values at risk for the local community," Abel said.
The fire broke out at about 11 a.m. on Sunday and the cause has yet to be determined.