A wildfire in northern Arizona has charred more than 1,000 acres, as hundreds of firefighters vowed Tuesday to save homes and utility lines that could be in the blaze's path.
The so-called Museum Fire, just north of Flagstaff in the Coconino National Forest, hasn't been dented yet, despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters from multiple local, state and federal agencies.
"We have close to 600 personnel on the fire right now as we speak, we have zero containment at this point," the incident commander, Rich Nieto, told reporters Tuesday morning. "I expect as we go further with this, that'll go up. For right now, that's what we're looking at."
Authorities Tuesday morning originally estimated 1,800 acres had been burned, but revised it downward later in the day to more than 1,000 acres.
Residents of 5,000 nearby homes remained under "pre-evacuation" orders as firefighters dig in for a suppression effort that'll likely take days.
Operations chief Todd Abel said firefighters are still scouting the area’s intricate trail system to find the best places to deploy assets and save “values at risk.”
“That includes homes, residences, infrastructure which is power lines, pipelines, any of that stuff out there and then obviously the watershed that’s also a huge part of those values at risk for the local community," Abel said.
The fire broke out at about 11 a.m. Sunday; the cause has yet to be determined.