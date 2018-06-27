For Muslim Americans, Supreme Court ruling brings wave of worry

Al-khersan, who emigrated from Iraq with her family in 1991, said she learned her lesson in February 2017 when she and her Iraqi-born husband tried to return to their Michigan home after visiting family in Canada.

“A lot of people are very nervous and very scared,” said Al-khersan, whose clients come from a large Arab-American community that settled in and around Motown. “We try to give them as much information as we can, but we don’t know how this is going to play out.”

“It feels like we’ve taken a lot of steps backward today,” she said.

That feeling was widespread as Muslim Americans across the country digested the latest shocking development.

In Chicago, Lina Sergie Attar of the Karam Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps Syrians, said the Syrian refugees the group has been resettling are terrified.

“We have to explain to them that we’re living in a time when the government that’s ruling America right now is not a very welcoming government,” she said. “It’s very painful for me as an American to have to explain this. I am the daughter of Syrian immigrants.”

Attar said the travel ban won’t affect the group's workload. “Only 11 Syrian refugees have been accepted in the U.S. this year,” she said.

But it dashed the hopes of Syrians already in America of one day reuniting with family members still trapped in Syria or struggling to survive in refugee camps in Turkey and elsewhere. And it leaves dozens of Syrian students who have already been accepted at U.S. universities in limbo.

“We’re shutting down borders, separating kids from their parents, it’s very un-American what’s going on,” she said.

Many of the bodegas in New York City are owned and operated by Yemeni immigrants. And their homeland is one of the restricted countries.

After the Trump administration unveiled the travel ban in February 2017, the Yemeni American Merchants Association staged a citywide bodega strike.

“I have been consoling people, telling people this is not the end, assuring them they will be reunited with their families, “ said community activist Debbie Almontaser, who is of Yemeni extraction. “Literally everybody in our community has been touched by this. “

Almontaser said other ethnic groups, like the Chinese and Japanese, went through similar ordeals.

“This is no different from those dark times in history,” she said. “I tell them to stay strong and to remember that they live in a nation that was created for the people and by the people.”