Muslim pediatrician fatally stabbed outside her Texas apartment

Dr. Talat Jehan Khan was fatally stabbed multiple times by a man who seemed to come out of nowhere while she was sitting at a picnic table outside her Texas apartment Saturday, said Conroe police.

At the time of the incident, several witnesses rushed to help Khan, a 52-year-old Pakistani-American and practicing Muslim who worked at Texas Children’s Pediatrics Conroe, and gave officers a description of the incident. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. local time and arrested 24-year-old Miles Fridrich on charges of first-degree murder after a brief chase on foot.

Sergeant David Dickinson said Conroe police have not yet found evidence to support that the motive was linked to race or ethnicity but said they are in the process of combing through Fridrich’s social media and computers after obtaining search warrants.

Police and Khan’s family said that to their knowledge, she did not know Fridrich.

“So far, it’s appearing that this is completely random,” Dickinson said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Texas said the organization is in conversation with law enforcement about the murder.

“We are unsure at this moment if this was a hate crime, however given the tragic circumstances, we are paying very close attention to the investigation,” read CAIR’s statement.

Conroe police are still unsure of how Fridrich got into the Alys Apartments, the gated, luxury complex where Khan lived. Dickinson said that in many of the cases he has dealt with, gates do not work or criminals follow somebody else in.

Khan leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter, a 23-year-old son, and a reputation for being a kind, loving doctor.

“Her kids and her kids she looked after as a pediatrician were her entire life. Everything in her life revolved around those two things,” Wajahat Nyaz, Khan’s brother, told Houston NBC-affiliate KRPC.

Nyaz added that his sister moved to Conroe, Texas, in July from Seattle hoping for more sunshine and warm weather.

Dr. Talat Jehan Khan. via KPRC

Fridrich is currently in Montgomery County Jail and a judge set his bond at $500,000, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Police said he has a prior criminal record involving traffic infractions, drug history, and the unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Masjid Al Ansaar, the Conroe mosque that Khan attended, hosted a prayer for her Sunday. The mosque's Assistant Director Mohammed Ayubi told KPRC that he spoke to Khan Friday.

“She was here, she talked to a whole bunch of people, excited. She was talking about her children, how her children were studying, growing up and how she was going to start looking for a house,” Ayubi said.

Masjid Al-Sahabah, another mosque in Conroe, expressed condolences for Khan's family. "It is essential for all of us to remain vigilant and prioritize our safety and the safety of our fellow community members," the house of worship said in a statement.