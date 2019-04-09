Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 9, 2019, 4:30 AM GMT By Alex Johnson

LOS ANGELES — Police and emergency crews flocked to the home of the comedian Eric Idle in the Hollywood Hills after an envelope containing a mysterious powder was opened Monday night, police said.

Police said a resident at the address called police about 6:20 p.m. NBC Los Angeles reported that Idle, 75, a longtime member of Monty Python's Flying Circus whose Broadway musical "Spamalot" won a Tony Award, lives at the address with his wife, the actor Tania Kasevich.

Officials said the nature of the powder couldn't immediately be determined, but they said they were treating the scene as a possible anthrax scare.

Emergency crews could be seen carefully carrying a plastic bag out of the home with what appeared to be a piece of paper or an envelope inside.

Emergency personnel at the home of Monty Python comedian Eric Idle in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles after an envelope containing an unknown powder was delivered on Monday night. NBC Los Angeles

It wasn't known whether Idle or Kasevich were home at the time.

No further information was immediately available.