Two women in North Carolina who went missing in mid-April were traveling in their car at over 100 mph before a fatal crash into a wooded area, police said, while also seeking to explain why the car was not discovered for more than two weeks.

The newly-engaged couple, Paige Escalera, 25, and Stephanie Mayorga, 27, were last seen on April 15, according to Wilmington Police. When their roommate reported them missing on April 19, investigators discovered the couple had left most of their property in their home, including Escalera's cellphone.

At the time, authorities said that the two disappeared under “suspicious” circumstances. "They had also ordered food, which was discovered outside their door the following morning. All signs seemed to indicate the couple intended to return home that night," according to a statement issued by interim Police Chief Donny Williams last week.

Stephanie Mayorga, left, and Paige Escalera. via Wilmington Police Dept.

On May 4, police found Escalera's grey 2013 Dodge Dart in a swamp in a wooded area with two bodies inside. At the time, police said the bodies had not been identified because they were so severely decomposed, but on Thursday, Williams announced that using dental records and visible tattoos, a medical examiner had identified Stephanie Mayorga as the driver and Paige Escalera as the passenger.

Investigators also determined that "alcohol and speed were major factors in the wreck." The car was likely traveling between 102 and 103 mph when it hit a curb and went airborne, flying over a sloped area and landing 20 feet below, police said.

The car "hit the ground 115 feet away from the road and skidded forward until it collided with a tree 150 feet off the roadway," police said, adding that the car was going so fast that less than a second elapsed between it's hitting the curb and crashing into the ground.

Police said "several open, empty beer bottles were discovered in the vehicle," and investigators discovered the women had bought a 12-pack of beer an hour before the crash. Surveillance photos also show one of the women holding a beer bottle as the couple left their apartment that night, police said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Due to the level of decomposition, it is unlikely that a toxicology report will yield results, but based on this evidence, we are confident alcohol played a large role in the crash," police said. The cause of death for both women was ruled to be the result of traumatic head and chest injuries sustained in the crash.

For two weeks before finding the car, police said they had dedicated 1,600 man hours to the search for the missing women, fielding more than 100 tips, including a false lead from someone who said they had kidnapped the couple and wanted money. Police also interviewed friends and family of the couple and searched their social media profiles and Escalera's phone for clues.

Investigators also searched "broad areas of interest" for Escalera's Dodge Dart. It was finally found less than seven miles from the women's apartment more than two weeks after the women were reported missing after police uncovered a 911 call about a high-speed crash from the night the women disappeared.

Wilmington Police said there was no obvious sign of a crash at the site. "The Dodge Dart was hidden in an area of thick vegetation, partially submerged in a swamp with only a small section of the roof visible from up above," police said in a statement. "In addition, thick vegetation at the back of the car fully covered the taillights and prevented any reflection under a searchlight."

"Data from the car’s computer shows the driver hit the brake at the same moment the vehicle struck the curb, which explains the lack of skid marks," the statement said. Tire tracks and broken limbs seen after the car was found were caused by a tow truck used to remove the car from the vegetation and the water, police said.

While police were careful to communicate that the wreck site was heavily hidden, some friends of the couple have questioned why police didn't discover the car more quickly after the crash was reported.

“If they would have come back and searched the area a little bit more the next morning, they would have been able to see [signs of an accident],” friend Jacqueline Garland lamented to local news site Port City Daily while attending a memorial at the crash site earlier this month. "This would be the first place that I would search the next day … I’m not even an investigator and I know these things."

Port City Daily obtained the April 15th 911 call about the crash. The caller told police: “I just saw a car driving so fast and smash into the wall … Wow … Listen, this is like really serious. … This is a serious injury. … This is serious. … There’s a stop sign over here and he didn’t stop. … There’s a stop sign and he drives very fast, and I’m sure, I saw it with my mirror. … I saw in my glass mirror the car like disappear inside the tree. … I’m sure what I saw."

Wilmington Police, emergency medical services, and fire crews responded and talked with the caller, who remained on the scene to help, but officers left in under 10 minutes, police said.

“We are unable to locate any vehicle that appears to be crashed up and down River Road or near the intersections," an officer told dispatch eight minutes after crews arrived at the scene, Port City Daily reported. “You can clear all units off this.”

Police said the Dodge's battery broke in half upon impact, "shutting off any lights or sounds that could have alerted first responders to the crash."

Officers who had responded to the crash had originally been on the scene of an armed robbery and left when they received calls about a second armed robbery that turned into a homicide, police said last week.

Bianca Pasquini, a friend of Mayorga's told Port City Daily that emotions about her friend's death quickly turned "from sadness to anger."

"Someone reported an accident," she said. "The cops came with a flashlight, but you didn’t think to come back during the day?"

The roommate who reported the women missing on April 19 had waited because she was under the impression a missing person report could not be filed before 72 hours had passed, police have said. But she did say the couple had vanished on the night of April 15, the same night as the reported crash.

When NBC News asked police on Tuesday if officers returned to the site of the reported crash in daylight and why they did not connect the reported accident to the missing women, a spokeswoman declined to comment and referred to the department's statements.