N.J. country club sued over wine spill on woman's $30K Hermès bag blames the waiter

Maryana Beyder filed a lawsuit against Alpine Country Club after a server spilled red wine on her pink Hermès handbag.

By Minyvonne Burke

A New Jersey country club that is getting sued over a wine spill that allegedly ruined a woman's luxury Hermès handbag is blaming the waiter.

The Alpine Country Club in Bergen County has filed a cross-claim that denies liability and says culpability lies with a co-defendant in the woman's lawsuit — the server.

In the cross-claim filed Thursday in the Superior Court of New Jersey, the country club says any damages to the purse "were brought about by the superseding, intervening culpable and/or criminal conduct on the part of other persons or entities."

The Alpine Country Club in Demarest, N.J.Google Maps

The club is demanding a "contribution" from the waiter, identified in court documents as "John Doe." A lawyer for the club did not immediately return a request for comment.

Maryana Beyder filed the lawsuit against the country club and the server in October for negligence after red wine was spilled all over her light-pink Hermès purse while she and her husband were dining at the establishment in September 2018.

Beyder's lawsuit alleges that she suffered "property damage in the approximate cost of $30,000."

Alexandra Errico, Beyder's attorney, told NBC News at the time that her client knows the spill was an accident but expects the club to either replace or reimburse her for the handbag. Errico said the purse, which was discontinued by the French fashion brand, was a gift and is now covered in large stains.

Beyder filed the lawsuit after attempts to settle the incident were unsuccessful.

