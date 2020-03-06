N.J. man arrested for 'terroristic threats' at Jewish deli where 3 were killed in bias attack

A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly threatening a Hasidic businessman at a Jewish deli in Jersey City where three people were killed in a bias attack in December, authorities said on Friday.
Taylor Stackhouse, 38, was charged with two counts of second-degree bias Intimidation and one count of fourth-degree bias intimidation. He allegedly engaged in the intimidation against a property manager wearing "traditional Hasidic Jewish clothing" as he walked out of a building that includes the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket, Hudson County prosecutors said.
The confrontation happened at about 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday as "Stackhouse approached the victim " and "made multiple threats," according to a statement by prosecutors. Stackhouse was arrested on Thursday and was expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday afternoon.
Back on Dec. 10, a police officer was killed near the store before David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, stormed Jersey City Kosher Supermarket and killed three people inside. The shooters died in the ensuing, fierce gun battle with police.
Prosecutors have no evidence that Stackhouse's arrest is linked to the shooting, saying in a statement: "At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication that there is any connection between Stackhouse and the events of Dec. 10."
The victims of that attack were: Mindy Ferencz, 32, who ran the store with her husband; Douglas "Miguel" Rodriguez, 49, who is believed to have worked at the store; and Moshe Deutsch, 24, were killed at the store.
Before carnage unfolded inside the store, Jersey City police Det. Joseph Seals was fatally shot nearby as he approached Anderson and Graham.
Seals was investigating the duo in connection to the slaying of a livery cab driver in nearby Bayonne, New Jersey, police said.