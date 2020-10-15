N.J. mayor ignores calls to resign over profane social media post about Trump, his supporters

The mayor of a small town in New Jersey is facing calls to resign over a recent post on her personal Facebook page about President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Betsy Driver is sworn in as mayor of Flemington, N.J., by Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker on Jan. 3, 2019. Mike Deak / USA TODAY Network

In the post, Flemington Mayor Betsy Driver, a Democrat, wrote: "This is day one of the new SCOTUS term — the religious zealots want to enact the Christian version of Sharia law. If you voted for the orange monster with COVID, go f--- yourself. If you plan on voting for him again, unfriend me and go f--- yourself again."

A screenshot of part of Driver's remarks was posted on the Hunterdon County Republican Committee website where it was condemned by its chairman, Gabe Plumer. He described the post as a "shameful and insulting public statement."

He is among those calling for Driver to step down, saying the statement "is antithetical to the principles of representative democracy."

"It is further proof that you do not represent the people of Flemington, the character of Hunterdon County, and the values of at least a part of the Democrat party," Plumer said in a statement.

Driver, 46, and her wife, Loretta, have two teenage sons. Driver and the Hunterdon County Democratic Committee did not immediately return phone and email requests for comment.

She told TAPInto, a local news website, that the Hunterdon County Republican Party had used a "cropped image" of a post on her private Facebook page that she wrote in response to an NPR article published Oct. 5 regarding Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito being against same-sex marriage after the court declined to hear a case brought by former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis, who refused to issue a marriage license for same-sex couples. It is unclear what she was referring to that was excluded from her original post.

"The Hunterdon County GOP calling for my resignation by using a cropped image of the original post on my private Facebook page speaks volumes to their ongoing dishonesty and duplicity," Driver told TAPInto. "That they are that triggered and clutching their pearls over my being upset and angry at the threats to my LGBTQ family by a Supreme Court enabled by their support of a president who is hate-filled and unhinged every day is sad. It reflects their privilege that refuses to acknowledge America's diversity and their own intolerance of anyone who disagrees with them."

She said that by not calling out their own supporters, who she said are resorting to personal attacks and threats against her and her family, "just shows how depraved the Hunterdon GOP has become."

At a virtual borough council meeting Tuesday night, Davis, whose term ends in 2022, said she would not resign or apologize.

A resident asked Driver why she feels it was appropriate "to condemn" people in the town who do not share her views.

"Those who feel that they've been condemned, they can have recourse at the voting booth in two years," Driver responded.