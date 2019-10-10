Breaking News Emails
A teacher at a middle school in South Jersey who took a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance has been reassigned.
The teacher, who has not been identified, kneeled while the Pledge of Allegiance was being recited in a classroom at Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School in Cumberland County, New Jersey, school officials said.
Some community members expressed concerns at an Oct. 2 school board meeting, the school district’s executive director of personnel told NBC News.
The district includes 16 schools serving nearly 11,000 students.
One parent at the meeting noted that the school is named for a local U.S. Army Ranger who was killed on Oct. 3, 1993, while on a mission in Somalia, according to the Daily Journal. That parent said the teacher's action was "reprehensible."
The principal at Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School said he could not comment Thursday, citing a personnel matter and directed NBC News to the district’s executive director of personnel, Joseph Rossi, who said the principal "reassigned homeroom oversight so the teacher would have alternate duties during opening announcements."
"The district and the teacher agree that this is a reasonable solution for all parties," Rossi said.
Rossi declined to say when the incident took place. He also said the teacher has never given political reasons for her action.