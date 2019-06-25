Breaking News Emails
By Janelle Griffith
A New Jersey woman is accused of stabbing her identical twin sister to death.
Camden County’s prosecutor announced on Monday that Amanda Ramirez, 27, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of her sister, Anna.
Police responded to reports of an unconscious female at the Centennial Village Apartments in Camden at about 5:40 a.m. on Saturday and found Anna Ramirez unconscious with stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
Amanda Ramirez was charged Saturday, authorities said.
She is being held in the county jail while she awaits a pretrial detention hearing.