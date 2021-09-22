A high school football player in northern New York died from a traumatic brain injury after he was hurt during a game, according to local media.

Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was injured during a junior varsity game Saturday against West Genesee High School in Camillus, about 77 miles from Rochester, NBC New York reported.

The teenager's parents, Jason Christman and Samatha Parks Christman, confirmed the death in Facebook posts Tuesday.

"We always knew you were meant to stand out. This is not the way we envisioned it, but this is what we have been dealt. We all prayed for a miracle to happen for you to be saved. Sadly the damage was just too much," they both wrote in posts on their separate pages.

"As parents we are very lucky to have our other two sons who are equally as special and precious to us. Zach and Dylan continue to make our lives purposeful and worth living. They are amazing young men that have already and will continue to do great things. Tyler loved his brothers and that love will help carry them through their lives. Together we will be strong and we will all make Tyler proud as he watches over us."

His parents went on to describe him as an "outgoing" and "fearless" person who "strived to be good at everything."

"We will try to make you proud. We will try to not let this break us. You have been such a huge part of our focus and love since you were born," the Facebook tribute read. "You lived the real life. We will be forever grateful for who you were to our world. You were made from love. God gave you to us for such a short time but you didn't waste a second of it."

Details about the injury weren't immediately revealed. Carthage Central School District said in a message on its website that a number of resources, including counseling, would be available for students and staff.

The school district's athletic director, Jason Brown, and football coach, Joe Sech, issued a joint statement Wednesday.

"Tyler was an amazing young athlete and participated on many of our athletic teams at Carthage Central. His ability to be an outstanding teammate and his infectious personality will be greatly missed by all that knew him," they said. "Words cannot describe how heartbroken we all are for the entire Christman family. Tyler, and all of the Christman’s have been a very big part of the Carthage Football family for years. Our sincerest condolences go out to their entire family.”

District Superintendent Jennifer Premo remembered the teen as an "outstanding student who was highly involved in the school community."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," she said in a statement.