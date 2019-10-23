Breaking News Emails
A New York City-area man accused of running over his estranged wife with her own car and fatally stabbing her with a machete in the Bronx earlier this month has been indicted in her murder, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Victor Mateo, 63, of Yonkers, allegedly killed Noelia Mateo, 58, in front of her two grandchildren, 11 and 9 years old, the morning of Oct. 3.
He was arrested in Pennsylvania on Oct. 10 and extradited to New York City.
Mateo, who is said to a pastor at the Christian Congregation The Redeemer Church in the Bronx, had been estranged from his wife for around a month and attacked her near her home around 6:45 a.m., Bronx County District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said in a statement.
"We will pursue justice for the victim, as well as her family members who have been deeply traumatized by the terrible attack," Clark said.
Victor Mateo allegedly struck the woman with his car, then got into her car and ran her over again before stabbing her with a machete, officials said. He then fled in Noelia Mateo's vehicle, according to police.
Prosecutors say after she was struck by the first vehicle, Noelia Mateo hid beneath her car, at which point her estranged husband got in that vehicle and ran her over.
Victor Mateo has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Clark’s office said.
He is being held in jail and is due in court Jan. 22, according to the DA’s office and online jail records. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.