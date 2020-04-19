N.Y., N.J., Connecticut reopen marinas amid calls to kick-start economies

Governors from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced Saturday the reopening of boatyards and marinas for personal use.
Strict social distancing and sanitization protocol must still be followed, the governors said, and chartered and rental services will not resume. Restaurants at those location can serve only takeout and delivery.
The news comes amid a growing chorus to restart economies throughout the country. At least two states, Florida and South Carolina, have already eased restrictions, including reopening beaches.
"Throughout this pandemic, we've worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "Aligning our polices in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or 'state shopping' when it comes to marinas and boatyards."
His state has the highest number of cases, totaling 236,732 confirmed infections and 17,140 deaths, according to NBC News counts.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the three states have committed to working together and aligning state policies when it makes sense.
"A unified approach is the most effective way to alleviate confusion for the residents of our states during the ongoing public health emergency," Murphy said.
New Jersey had 81,420 confirmed cases and 4,070 deaths as of Saturday.
Connecticut has seen fewer infections than its neighbors, reporting 17,550 infections and more than 1,000 deaths.
"Our states share workforces, resources, public transit, and we all share a connection on the water," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. "This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas."