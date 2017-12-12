DHAKA, Bangladesh — The suspect in the New York City subway blast became a father just six months ago, a police official in his homeland of Bangladesh told NBC News on Tuesday.

Akayed Ullah, 27, of Brookyn is accused of attempting to cause rush-hour bloodshed by detonating a crude pipe bomb between two of Manhattan's busiest stations.

Law enforcement officials said Ullah, who emigrated from Bangladesh to the U.S. in 2011, carried out Monday's attempted attack in the name of ISIS. The NYPD charged Ullah with criminal possession of a weapon, supporting an act of terrorism and making a terroristic threat on Tuesday.

His wife gave birth to their son in Bangladesh on June 10 and Ullah returned home to visit them in September before coming back the U.S. the following month, according to Mohammed Saiful Islam, a Bangladeshi counterterrorism deputy police commissioner.

That means Ullah's child was born six months and one day before he allegedly detonated his bomb.

Ullah's wife, Jannatul Ferdous Jui, as well as his parents-in-law, Zulfiqar Haider and Mahfuza Akhter, were detained at their home in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka on Tuesday and taken into custody for questioning, Islam said.

Ullah grew up in Dhaka after his family moved there from Sandwip, a small island near the city of Chittagong, where he was born, the deputy police commissioner added.

Ullah came to the United States from Bangladesh with an immigrant visa on Feb. 21, 2011. He is a legal permanent resident with a green card.

He was a licensed cab driver from March 2012 to March 2015, according to a spokesman for the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, and more recently he was working as an electrician.

Law enforcement officials said Ullah, who had traveled abroad numerous times since moving to the U.S., didn't raise any red flags before Monday. He only had several traffic tickets on his record.