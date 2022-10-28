The suspect accused of violently attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband early Friday appeared to have far-reaching and at times contradictory political positions, according to an early dive into his background.

While a motive for the attack against 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was unclear Friday evening, a picture of the suspect, identified by San Francisco police as 42-year-old David DePape, began to emerge.

Blog posts which are being investigated in connection with DePape describe someone with sprawling and contradictory views, multiple senior law enforcement officials familiar with the case told NBC News. The posts take aspects of liberal anti-establishment ideas sometimes shared in the Bay Area to more recent posts which espouse positions typically associated with far-right extremism, the sources said.

Police Chief William Scott said during a Friday news conference that officers arrived at the Pelosi home for a well-being check shortly before 2:30 a.m. PT. Police then witnessed an attack on Paul Pelosi. Both DePape and Paul Pelosi held a hammer moments before a violent confrontation, Scott said.

“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” he said. “Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency back up and rendered medical aid.”

The House speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack, according to her office. U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time of the break-in.

Sources told NBC News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still developing.

A family member traveling to San Francisco with the speaker said the suspect brought the hammer and broke the windows of the Pelosi home facing the backyard. The family member said once inside, the suspect was trying to tie up Paul Pelosi and said they would wait “until Nancy got home.” When the suspect wasn’t looking, Paul Pelosi called 911. The family member said he was home alone and was hit in the head with the hammer multiple times. When the police arrived, the suspect said, “We are waiting for Nancy.”

Paul Pelosi did not have a security detail. Spouses of top lawmakers are not granted one because they are not U.S. Capitol Police protectees.

Paul Pelosi was still in surgery Friday afternoon, the family member said.

DePape was booked in the county jail on recommended charges of attempted homicide, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to jail records. It was unclear Friday if he had retained an attorney. His relatives could not be reached for comment.

The FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Capitol Police and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office are assisting local police in the investigation, Scott said.