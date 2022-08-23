IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nancy Pelosi's husband pleads guilty to DUI charge, sentenced to 5 days in jail

A judge also ordered Paul Pelosi to serve three years of probation stemming from May 28 arrest.
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for a reception honoring Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotakis in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022.
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for a reception honoring Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotakis in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file
By David K. Li and Diana Dasrath

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in Northern California on Tuesday and was sentenced to five days in jail, authorities said.

Paul Pelosi, 82, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation stemming from a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco.

The DUI misdemeanor did not require the defendant's presence unless ordered by the judge and Pelosi "was not ordered by the court to personally appear," according to the DA's statement.

A blood sample taken after the collision showed Pelosi had a blood alcohol content of 0.082%, prosecutors had said. The legal limit in California us 0.08%.

Amanda Bevins, attorney for Pelosi, declined to comment to NBC News. 

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

David K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.