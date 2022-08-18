Nappy Roots rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot while leaving brewery he owns

A Nappy Roots rapper was robbed at gunpoint outside his Atlanta brewery on Wednesday, according to police and the group.

Rapper Fish Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams, was leaving Atlantucky Brewery, around 11 p.m. when he and a customer were robbed by two suspects, police said.

The customer was able to flee, but Adams was forced at gunpoint to drive to his house in Hapeville, south of Atlanta, police said. Adams tried to get away from the his kidnappers when one of them shot him in the leg, police said. They then fled.

Adams was hospitalized and was stable as of Wednesday, Atlanta police said. Police have not made any arrests.

In a statement shared with NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta, Nappy Roots said Adams was "planning to get back to work as soon as possible."

They said Atlantucky was not damaged and the thieves did not get away with any money from the business.

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering … that is what is most important” said Skinny (William Hughes), who co-owns Atlantucky with Adams and is also in Nappy Roots.

"We are certainly also praying for the patron who was shot outside the establishment," he said.

The statement from the group said this is the only incident they've ever had at the brewery, which opened earlier this year.