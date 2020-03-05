NASA employee charged in fatal shooting of Maryland National Guardsman

A NASA employee was charged with murder in the shooting death Wednesday of his 24-year-old neighbor, a Maryland National Guardsman, according to police.
Michael Hetle, 52, of Springfield, Virginia, is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police found Javon Prather, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Officers tried to administer aid, but Prather was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the county police department. Hetle was immediately arrested.
Prather's mother, Shavon Prather, told NBC Washington that her son and Hetle had fought for years.
"He's been giving my son and his wife problems for a very long time," Prather said. The two fought over dog poop, loud music and guests, said Prather and neighbors.
A neighbor also said he heard at least seven shots Wednesday, NBC Washington reported.
Prather was a specialist with the 175th Infantry Regiment of the Maryland National Guard. "He served as an infantryman for nearly four years & was awarded the Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon & the National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon. Rest easy, brother," said a tweet from the Guard.
Gov. Larry Hogan said he was "deeply saddened" about the passing of the guardsman. "The First Lady and I ask all Marylanders to join us in sending our heartfelt prayers to Javon’s family, friends, & to all those who loved him," Hogan wrote in a tweet.
A statement from NASA said that Hetle "is a career civil servant who works at NASA Headquarters in Washington in the agency’s Enterprise Protection Program," The Associated Press reported. NASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
Hetle previously served as a police officer in Bellevue, Washington, where he shot and killed two men in the line of duty, NBC Washington reported. He was cleared in both shootings, and resigned from the department in 2003 after he was recalled by the U.S. Navy.
Court records show Hetle recently faced charges for assault and drinking in public.
Police are investigating the shooting, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia is working to determine Prather's manner of death.
Prather's mother said her son, who was currently working as a manager at Giant Foods, was a "good man."
"No one deserved to die like that. I don't care what kind of disagreement you're having," Shavon Prather said. "No one should be shot in cold blood and die like that."