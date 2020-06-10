NASCAR bans Confederate flags at its events

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

NASCAR announced on Wednesday it would ban Confederate flags from its events, two days after the only black driver in the league's top series called on NASCAR to make the change.

The flag will no longer be allowed at races or displayed at any NASCAR properties, the league said in a statement posted to its Twitter account.

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry," the statement said.

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday that the flags have no place at the races.

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags," Wallace told .