NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws and their grandson dead in apparent murder-suicide

The in-laws of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson and their grandson were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma, police said Tuesday.

The dead were identified as Jack Janway, 69; wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson, Dalton Janway, 11, according to a Muskogee Police Department statement.

Department spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said police don't believe the child belongs to Johnson and his wife.

Police said they believe Johnson’s mother-in-law, Terry Janway, killed her husband and her grandson before killing herself.

Hamlin said Terry Janway was the “suspect” in the attack.

Authorities were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at the residence about 9:05 p.m. Monday, and arriving officers saw one person dead before hearing a gunshot and ultimately discovering two more people dead, police said.

The three are related to Johnsons’s wife, Chandra, according to NBC affiliate KJRH of Tulsa.

In a statement, the public school district in Muskogee, Oklahoma, said Dalton Janway was a fifth-grade student at Sadler Arts Academy.

He was “cherished by his teachers and fellow classmates,” Muskogee Public Schools said.

Following the deaths, Johnson’s team withdrew from a race scheduled for Sunday and said his family has asked for privacy.

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the team tweeted Tuesday.

NASCAR said in a statement Tuesday, “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Jimmie Johnson, from the San Diego area, is a seven-time champion and the sport's only driver to win five consecutive championships, which he did in 2006 through 2010.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.