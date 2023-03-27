Nashville Christian school shooter appears to be a former student, police chief says

A heavily armed woman who gunned down three children and three staff members at a Nashville school on Monday appears to be a former student of the private Christian campus, police said.

Nashville police initially described the shooter at The Covenant School as a teenager before, minutes later, calling her a 28-year-old woman who lives in the city.

The shooter was armed with two “assault-style rifles and a handgun” when she was confronted by five officers, police said. Two of those opened fire and killed her, police said.

While police didn't immediately name the shooter, investigators know where she lived and were combing through that home, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters.

He said he did not know which year or years the shooter may have attended The Covenant School.

“From my initial findings, is that at one point she was a student at that school," he told reporters. "But unsure what year ... but that’s what I’ve been told so far."

A car near the shooting scene helped police determine who the shooter was.

“There was a vehicle that was nearby that gave us clues as to who she was," Drake said.

Doors are usually locked on the campus but the shooter got into a side entrance, officials said.

"How exactly she got in, at this point, is still under investigation," Drake said.

The chief praised his officers for taking on the shooter immediately.

"It could have been far, far worse," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.